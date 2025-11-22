Pogback! Paul Pogba officially returns to professional football for first time in over 800 days as ex-Man Utd star makes Monaco debut

Pogba’s comeback comes after a turbulent period that threatened to end his career prematurely. In August 2023, while contracted to Juventus, he tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), leading to a provisional suspension and a four-year ban issued in February 2024. Pogba insisted the incident resulted from unknowingly taking a contaminated supplement, a view his legal team argued successfully, leading to the ban being reduced and allowing his return in March 2025. Juventus mutually terminated his contract in late 2024, leaving the 2018 World Cup winner without a club or competitive minutes for more than two years. Monaco took the gamble and now Pogba is back on the pitch.

"There were a lot of emotions. I was happy, but there's a bit of sadness with the result," he told Ligue 1+.

"We've come a long way. Today was a step to take. I did it, and I'm happy about that. As for the rest, we're a bit gutted to have lost. I feel good; there's been a lot of hard work. I still need time to get fit and play 90 minutes. But that will come with time. We're training for it. We're going to try to help the team as much as possible. It felt strange at first to be back on the plane with the group. I've settled in well. We have a very good group. We're getting back into the right routine."

According to L’Equipe, Monaco’s medical staff will now follow a phased reintroduction: gradually increasing his time on the pitch, with the ultimate goal of reaching consecutive 90-minute matches with only three days’ recovery in between. He still dreams of representing France at the 2026 World Cup, believing that one last chapter with Les Bleus is within his grasp. With 91 caps and 11 goals, Pogba views Ligue 1 as a lifeline to force his way into Didier Deschamps's squad.

"The objectives? In the short term, to get back to 100%, play 90 minutes, and contribute as much as possible to my team," he said. "Today, it's about playing with my team. The World Cup is a long way off. Today, there's step 1, step 2. If I were to do the World Cup, it would be a bonus."

