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Juventus eye Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg transfer as financial crisis forces Marseille to sell star midfielder
Marseille facing winter fire sale
Marseille are preparing for a busy winter transfer window as the club desperately needs to raise funds. The French side must sell players to avoid looming financial sanctions from both UEFA and the DNCG.
Hojbjerg has emerged as one of the most prominent candidates to depart, as per Foot01. The Denmark midfielder was linked with a move away a few months ago but ultimately chose to remain in France.
However, his situation at the club has shifted. The former Tottenham player is now being pushed towards the exit door as the hierarchy looks to drastically reduce their wage bill.
- AFP
Juventus monitoring Danish midfielder
A prime opportunity has presented itself in Italy, with Juventus showing serious interest in acquiring the midfielder. According to Gazzetta, the Serie A club are actively searching for midfield reinforcements and view Hojbjerg as a viable winter target.
Former Juventus striker Nicklas Bendtner believes his compatriot would be a superb addition to the Italian side. Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, he highlighted Hojbjerg's vast experience and leadership qualities.
"He made his mark in England," Bendtner stated. "He now plays in France, for Olympique de Marseille, and is the captain of his national team."
Bendtner backs Serie A switch
Bendtner acknowledged that Juventus are undergoing a transitional phase, making Hojbjerg's potential arrival quite intriguing. The veteran midfielder could bring much-needed stability to a developing squad.
"Juve is clearly in a rebuilding phase and it would be interesting to see him there," Bendtner added. "But compared to when I was there, today, everything is very different."
Hojbjerg's current market value sits at approximately €10 million. With Marseille eager to facilitate a swift departure, they are expected to be highly open to negotiations with the Turin outfit.
- AFP
Ending the year on a high
Juventus are well aware of Marseille's precarious financial position. The Italian side will now look to find the best possible formula to secure Hojbjerg's signature when the market opens.
Until a transfer materialises, Hojbjerg must remain focused on his current domestic duties. The Danish international will need to raise his performance levels to help guide his team through a challenging period.
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