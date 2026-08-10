AFP
Transfer blow for Jaissle! Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg turns down Newcastle with Magpies still searching for midfield reinforcements
Denmark international snubs Tyneside switch
Newcastle United's ambitious summer recruitment drive has suffered a major setback as Hojbjerg has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join the club. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the proposed move from Olympique de Marseille is now off, despite the Magpies being fully prepared to meet the French side's asking price for the 31-year-old midfielder.
Hojbjerg's refusal to commit to the project under Matthias Jaissle suggests the midfielder may be holding out for a move to a club with immediate European football prospects. Italian giants Inter Milan and AC Milan have both been credited with an interest in the combative Dane, who appears to favour a move to Serie A over a return to the Premier League.
- AFP
A summer of frustration for Matthias Jaissle
The Hojbjerg saga is becoming a familiar story for the Magpies this summer, as the club continues to struggle in its pursuit of top-tier talent. Having spent four years at Tottenham Hotspur between 2020 and 2024, Hojbjerg joined Marseille on loan for the 2024-25 season with an obligation to make the move permanent for £17m - a clause that was officially triggered in May 2025. Now, the Danish midfielder is merely the latest in a growing list of players to decline a move to St. James' Park, following earlier rejections from Victor Munoz and Johan Manzambi, who opted to join Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.
New head coach Jaissle is facing a difficult debut campaign if reinforcements do not arrive soon. The German tactician prefers a structured 4-2-3-1 formation that relies heavily on a robust double pivot, a system that currently looks light on quality following the high-profile departures of both Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.
Midfield struggles evident in pre-season
The need for a player of Hojbjerg's calibre was laid bare during Newcastle's recent 2-1 friendly victory over Valencia. Although the Magpies secured the win, the partnership of Aladji Bamba and Joe Willock in the middle of the park failed to convince, struggling to control the tempo against La Liga opposition.
Newcastle have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha as a potential alternative to Hojbjerg, but that pursuit is fraught with its own set of complications. The Magpies face stiff competition from Aston Villa for the Portugal international, with Villa Park officials already confirming they have held talks for the former Fulham man.
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Crucial tests await before Liverpool opener
Time is of the essence for the Newcastle hierarchy as they look to provide Jaissle with the tools necessary to compete at the top of the table. The club still has three crucial warm-up fixtures remaining against Everton, Bayer Leverkusen, and Strasbourg to fine-tune their tactics and assess the current squad's limitations before kicking off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool at St. James' Park on August 23.
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