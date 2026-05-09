AFP
Ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang involved in crazy fire-extinguisher prank as Marseille take action
Chaos in Marseille dressing room
According to a report from L’Équipe, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star has been left out of the squad for Sunday’s clash against Le Havre. The 36-year-old was reportedly the ringleader of a disturbance that took place on Thursday night at the club’s training base, where tensions boiled over among the playing staff.
The squad have reportedly grown frustrated with spending repeated nights confined to the sporting residence. In an attempt to "create some atmosphere," Aubameyang allegedly led a group of approximately 10 players through the building, causing significant disruption as the group moved through various rooms late into the evening.
- AFP
The fire extinguisher incident
What started as an attempt to lighten the mood quickly took a turn for the worse. The situation escalated when a fire extinguisher was deployed, with the contents reportedly sprayed over Bob Tahri, a member of Marseille’s sporting administration who is responsible for enforcing player curfews at the training centre.
Tahri was not the only target of the prank, as his bed and personal belongings were also covered in the extinguisher's spray. The official was said to be furious with the treatment and wasted little time in reporting the incident to the club's senior hierarchy, leading to immediate internal discussions regarding disciplinary measures.
Marseille hierarchy takes a stand
Marseille’s management acted swiftly to address the breakdown in discipline within the camp. Interim president Alban Juster and incoming president Stéphane Richard held a meeting with the squad on Friday to establish the exact facts of the "atmosphere" building exercise that went too far before deciding on the appropriate punishment.
While several players were involved in the night's antics, the club decided to single out Aubameyang for his leadership role in the prank. The decision to drop the veteran for the trip to Le Havre sends a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated.
- AFP
Aubameyang offers full apology
Aubameyang has since issued a full apology both to Tahri directly and to the Marseille board for the turmoil he helped create. Despite the controversy, the striker has enjoyed a productive campaign, featuring in 40 matches across all competitions this season while registering 13 goals and 10 assists.