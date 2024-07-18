'The black panther is here' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becomes the latest big name to join Saudi Pro League as ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star completes Al-Qadsiah move
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has officially become the latest big name to join the Saudi Pro League as he signs for Al-Qadsiah.
- Aubameyang makes the move to Saudi Pro League
- Joins newly promoted Al-Qadsiah on a two-year deal
- Leaves Marseille after just one season with the club