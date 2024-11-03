This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 2 2024IMAGN
Tom Hindle

WATCH: Philadelphia Union wonderkid, future Manchester City starlet Cavan Sullivan scores long-range banger in MLS Next Pro playoffs

Philadelphia UnionMajor League SoccerMLS NEXT ProC. Sullivan

The Man City-bound attacking midfielder found the net from distance to secure an Eastern Conference championship for the Union's MLS Next Pro side

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sullivan scored from 35 yards out in 4-0 win
  • Has found the net five times in MLS Next Pro
  • Reportedly set for big-money move to Man City in 2027
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now