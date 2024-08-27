Bolton Wanderers FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Phil Parkinson hints Wrexham transfer business not finished despite strong start in League One as he sends 'make a move' message to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamP. ParkinsonTransfersLeague One

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hinted that the club might still make new signings despite a strong start to their League One campaign.

  • Wrexham could still make new signings before deadline day
  • Made an unbeaten start to League One campaign
  • Have signed eight new players in the current window
