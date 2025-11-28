Phil Foden's wedding plans?! Man City star spotted ring shopping with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke after engagement rumours

A source told SunSport in February that the pair had agreed to marry after their romantic getaway to France. They commented: "The pair of them have been together since they were young and their family and friends have been expecting them to get engaged for a while.

“The time seemed right for Phil to pop the question. He took her away to Paris for New Year’s Eve and when they came back Rebecca had a sparkling diamond ring on her engagement finger.

“The ring is absolutely huge. It’s a massive diamond. She loves it and she’s very proud of wearing it although she hasn’t announced anything about it.

“But all the wags know and all the players know in Manchester about the ring and everybody is looking forward to maybe an announcement soon that something has happened, maybe an engagement.

“It would certainly be a massive wedding full of footballers and celebrities and Wags.

“Rebecca loves a party and has hosted some amazing baby showers.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!