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Adhe Makayasa

‘Team player’ Phil Foden prepared to remain ‘patient’ at Man City amid new contract & summer transfer speculation

P. Foden
Manchester City
Premier League

Phil Foden has insisted he is prepared to remain patient at Manchester City as he nears a lucrative new contract extension despite a challenging second half of the season. The academy graduate, who has attracted interest from across Europe, reaffirmed his status as a dedicated team player focused on helping the club secure further silverware.

  • Academy graduate commits future

    City are reportedly close to finalising a new long-term deal for Foden, effectively ending summer transfer speculation from several Premier League and European giants. The 25-year-old, whose current agreement was nearing its final year, has reached an agreement in principle to stay at the Etihad until 2030 with an option for a further 12 months. This breakthrough comes despite a difficult 2025-26 campaign where the England international struggled for consistent game time and output.

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    Foden prioritises team success

    Reflecting on a season of contrasting fortunes, Foden highlighted the importance of maintaining a professional mindset while waiting for opportunities under Pep Guardiola. Speaking via City’s official website, he said: “Two different sides. The first half of the season really good, the second-half a little bit less, it happens to a lot of footballers. You’ve got to keep going, keep believing in yourself. I’m a team player, I try and help the team as much as I can and I’m always ready to try and help them, whenever I get the opportunity."

  • Patience pays off

    Foden recently reached 100 Premier League goal involvements, a milestone capped by two assists in a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on May 13. He added: “It takes everyone to win titles, on Wednesday I got the opportunity to play, and I was just happy to help the team.

    "That’s what it’s about, sticking together and having each other’s backs. Sometimes it happens, everyone’s human. We’ve got fantastic players in the team who are ready to play, [I] just had to remain patient and keep working hard in training.”

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    Defining week for City

    Guardiola’s side enter a high-stakes final eight days of the season, currently trailing leaders Arsenal by two points in the title race. City first face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley this Saturday, a fixture that could define their pursuit of domestic silverware this campaign. The season then concludes with a crucial Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday, before a potential title-deciding home finale against Aston Villa a week on Sunday.

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