Phil Foden told he's most likely to lose England World Cup spot as Jude Bellingham receives massive boost following backlash

Bellingham showed clear disappointment when his number went up during the 2-0 win in Tirana. He didn’t erupt, sulk, or storm off, but he didn’t disguise his frustration either. Tuchel admitted afterwards that he hadn’t even noticed it during the match.

"I’ll have to review it," he said with a shrug. "We're about standards, commitment and respect to each other. We'll not change our decision just because someone is waving their arms."

While all eyes were on Bellingham’s every gesture, Foden was dealing with his own storyline. The Manchester City star had not played for England since March, and his return produced a mix of bright moments and quiet frustration. He delivered an assist for Eberechi Eze in the win over Serbia and injected flair against Albania. But he also began both matches from the bench which is an unfamiliar role for one of the Premier League’s standout performers.

The surprise was amplified by Tuchel’s promise that both Foden and Bellingham were being brought back to play central roles. Yet even with that assurance, Foden didn’t start. The manager has openly expressed reluctance to field Foden, Bellingham and Harry Kane together, believing all three operate best in central pockets of the pitch. Against Albania, he relented, but for only 22 minutes. The question now is how long Foden will accept being a rotation option when the World Cup begins.