Phil Foden told he's most likely to lose England World Cup spot as Jude Bellingham receives massive boost following backlash
Bellingham dug out after being subbed
Bellingham showed clear disappointment when his number went up during the 2-0 win in Tirana. He didn’t erupt, sulk, or storm off, but he didn’t disguise his frustration either. Tuchel admitted afterwards that he hadn’t even noticed it during the match.
"I’ll have to review it," he said with a shrug. "We're about standards, commitment and respect to each other. We'll not change our decision just because someone is waving their arms."
While all eyes were on Bellingham’s every gesture, Foden was dealing with his own storyline. The Manchester City star had not played for England since March, and his return produced a mix of bright moments and quiet frustration. He delivered an assist for Eberechi Eze in the win over Serbia and injected flair against Albania. But he also began both matches from the bench which is an unfamiliar role for one of the Premier League’s standout performers.
The surprise was amplified by Tuchel’s promise that both Foden and Bellingham were being brought back to play central roles. Yet even with that assurance, Foden didn’t start. The manager has openly expressed reluctance to field Foden, Bellingham and Harry Kane together, believing all three operate best in central pockets of the pitch. Against Albania, he relented, but for only 22 minutes. The question now is how long Foden will accept being a rotation option when the World Cup begins.
Foden's patience could be tested in 2026
Former England forward Emile Heskey has delivered one of the bluntest assessments yet of England’s creative logjam. Asked which attacking midfielder is most vulnerable, he didn’t hesitate.
Speaking exclusively to Dream Vegas, Heskey admitted: "It’d probably be Foden. In my eyes, I think it’ll probably be between Foden and Cole Palmer. Cole Palmer hasn’t played much, so he needs to start playing to get that fitness up, especially for a manager who’s all about aggressive running and intensity, so it’ll be out of them.
"I think Jude will go [to the World Cup], if I’m honest with you. I don’t know too much about the camaraderie and the governance within the camp that everyone keeps talking about, but if you’re just going off play, I would say Jude has to go because he comes up with vital goals at pivotal times as well."
But the former striker also highlighted another rising contender in Morgan Rogers, as Heskey could barely contain his admiration for the Bournemouth attacker.
"But then, I think Morgan Rogers is brilliant," he said. "I love the way that he plays. I love the enthusiasm that he plays with. I love the positions that he gets into. He makes intelligent runs off the ball because he creates space for others as well with his runs. I definitely think he’s pushing as a starter, not just a squad player. I think he’s brilliant in that sense. I just think he gives you so much on and off the ball with intelligent runs, and he’s having a good season for me."
Can England cope if a big name misses out?
Heskey believes England could afford to leave one, or even two, high-profile No.10s at home and still challenge for the trophy.
"Yeah, definitely. They’ve got a togetherness anyway as a squad," he said. "They’ve got some fantastic players. They’re the cream of the crop for me. I can’t see them all not being there, but I could see probably one of them not being there, or one or two of them not being there."
The battle ahead for the Three Lions
England’s fight for creativity is a full-scale power struggle between some of Europe’s most gifted footballers. Tuchel has insisted the World Cup squad will be built on "standards, commitment, and respect."
