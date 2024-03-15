Phil Foden Lauren James splitGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

'Phil Foden has been doing it!' - Lionesses star Lauren James explains celebration as her stand-out Chelsea display sees Blues crush Arsenal's WSL title dream

Lauren JamesPhil FodenChelsea FC WomenManchester CityWSLPremier LeagueWomen's football

Lauren James has revealed that her celebration in Chelsea's 3-1 hammering of Arsenal was inspired by fellow England sensation Phil Foden.

  • James ran the show as Chelsea beat Arsenal
  • Broke deadlock with just 15 minutes played
  • Reveals fellow England star inspired her celebration

