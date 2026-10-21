'I'm going in the right direction' - Phil Foden hungry for more goals after starring with treble in Manchester City's 5-1 win over AEK Athens

The hosts opened the scoring when Elliot Anderson poked home his first goal for the club after fellow summer signing Enzo Fernandez clipped a free-kick against the crossbar, before Foden converted Rico Lewis' pass. Seven minutes after the restart, Stavros Pilios netted the first goal City had ever conceded against Greek opposition following four previous clean sheets against Aris and Olympiacos, only for Foden to tee up Rayan Cherki and add two further strikes.

Expressing his delight with the collective performance while naming his second strike into the top corner as his favourite in a post-match interview with the club's official website, Foden said: "I enjoyed that a lot. The lads were great again. We showed determination again, it wasn't pretty at times. We were giving sloppy passes away. But, we stuck at the game plan and we kept going and in the end we broke them down. Overall I'm delighted.

"[My favourite goal is] probably the second to be honest. The way it went in. I'm delighted to score goals now, I'm a forward so I have to keep scoring and helping the team. It'll only do good for my confidence."

Reflecting on his bid to recapture peak form following two indifferent seasons and his enjoyment of a central attacking role, he continued: "Slowly but surely [getting back to my best], still got a long way to go. I'm going in the right direction. Scoring along the way definitely helps.

"I've just got to keep working hard and try to be as best as I can for the manager and for the team. Especially when I changed into the false 9 role, I really enjoyed it a lot. In between the lines and in the pockets where I like to be and linking the play. I really enjoyed that role tonight."