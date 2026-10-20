Manchester City player ratings vs AEK Athens: Phil Foden nets a clinical hat-trick as Cityzens dominate at the Etihad

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

A largely quiet night for the Italian, who was rarely tested given City's dominance. He could do little about Pilios' strike in the 52nd minute, which was one of only three shots on target he faced throughout the evening. His distribution remained reliable under minimal pressure.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 7/10

The young defender looked comfortable in Maresca's system, maintaining a high line and snuffing out potential counter-attacks before they could develop. He was aerially dominant and showed great composure on the ball when building from the back.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The captain led the line with his usual authority until his withdrawal in the 82nd minute. He marshalled the defence well, ensuring AEK's forwards had very little space to work with. A typically professional performance from the Portuguese international.

Rico Lewis - 9/10

Operating in his hybrid role, Lewis was sensational. He provided the assists for Foden's goals in both the 34th and 65th minutes, demonstrating his elite vision and timing. His ability to invert into midfield gave City a constant numerical advantage.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Gvardiol was a constant outlet on the left flank, providing width and support for the attackers. He picked up a yellow card in the 59th minute but remained disciplined thereafter before being substituted in the 72nd minute.