Is Phil Foden finished at Man City? Homegrown hero may need to leave boyhood club behind to resurrect his career - and avoid becoming another Jack Grealish

If Foden's last two displays at the home of football while on international duty in March spelt bad news for his hope of going to the World Cup, his drab display for Manchester City against Southampton in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final has cast doubt on his long-term future at the club where he has spent most of his life and become one of their greatest-ever players at the age of 25.

The prospect of Foden leaving City was unthinkable two years ago when he fired them to their fourth consecutive Premier League title with 19 goals and eight assists, deservedly scooping all the domestic Player of the Season awards in the process. It even seemed highly unlikely four months ago, when he scored five goals in three games and Pep Guardiola declared he was "back" after his struggles on and off the pitch the previous season.

But the boy who joined City at eight years old and who Guardiola declared 'the most talented player he had ever coached' is in the midst of yet another slump at a critical stage of his career for club and country, and thus a life-changing decision might need to be made.