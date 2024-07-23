Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Pep Guardiola emphatically shuts down Kevin De Bruyne to Saudi Arabia transfer rumours with Man City boss '95 percent' sure there will be no changes to his squad for new season

Kevin De BruynePep GuardiolaTransfersManchester CityPremier LeagueSaudi Pro League

Pep Guardiola shut down Kevin De Bruyne to Saudi Arabia speculation and is "95 per cent" sure there will be no changes to his Manchester City squad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • De Bruyne linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia
  • Has one year left on his current deal
  • Guardiola insisted the midfielder will stay put
Article continues below