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Yosua Arya

Pep Guardiola admits he would sanction Rodri sale to Real Madrid after Ballon d'Or winner's comments on return to Spain

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P. Guardiola
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Manchester City
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Pep Guardiola has admitted he would not stand in Rodri’s way should the midfielder seek a move to Real Madrid. The Manchester City boss acknowledged the lure of the Spanish giants following the Ballon d'Or winner's recent hints about a return home.

  • Bernabeu temptation

    The Man City manager has spoken candidly about the allure of the Bernabeu following intensifying speculation regarding Rodri's long-term future. Following his comments regarding a possible move to the Spanish capital, rumours of a return to his homeland have gained significant traction. Guardiola admitted that the pull of the 15-time European champions is a unique factor that few professionals can ignore. He expressed a clear understanding of why his midfield anchor might be tempted by a move back to the city where he was born.

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    Freedom to choose

    Guardiola stood by his long-held policy of allowing players to move on if they no longer wish to remain at the Etihad Stadium. He confirmed that this philosophy applies to every member of his squad, regardless of their status as a cornerstone of the team’s recent success.

    "There is not one player I would think that will turn down the chance to play for Real Madrid, I understand completely… he was born in Spain," Guardiola explained in a press conference. When asked if he would maintain his stance of not blocking an exit, he responded: "Absolutely. If one player is not happy, they have to leave. Always I think if he's happy and hopefully he can be happy, but if he's not happy just knock on the door of the sporting director."

  • Wish for continuity

    Despite his openness to a transfer, the City boss emphasised the immense value the former Atletico Madrid man brings to his tactical setup. Rodri has become the heartbeat of a side that has dominated both the Premier League and Europe, and remain hopeful that the 29-year-old will stay in Manchester.

    "My wish is that Rodri could stay as much longer as possible in this club because he's an incredible player, a top player, but life for everyone is everyone," the manager noted.

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    What comes next?

    Before deciding on his future, Rodri will remain focused on Man City, who are second in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Arsenal. They next face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, before traveling to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the league.

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