Getty Images
Pep Guardiola responds to Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratfliffe’s inflammatory rant on immigration
Guardiola defends multiculturalism after Ratcliffe comments
Guardiola has hit back at Ratcliffe's comments, for which he issued something of an apology, as he only claimed responsibility for "offending some people".
Now, the Catalan has insisted that multiculturalism can only enrich a society and a culture.
He told reporters ahead of City's FA Cup clash with Salford City this weekend: "Everybody wants to have a better life. Every person wants to have a perspective to have a better future for themselves, for their families or their friends. Sometimes opportunities come in the place that you were born and the place that you go.
"That is why the place you were born doesn't make a difference.
"Most people run away from their countries for the problems that are in their country, not because they want to leave.
"The more we embrace other cultures, truly embrace it, then we will have a better society - I do not have any doubts about that."
- Getty Images Sport
Guardiola well traveled through playing and managerial career
Guardiola was born in Catalunya and also played in Italy, Mexico and Qatar throughout his career. He has managed in Spain, Germany and England, and he insists, quite rightly, that people simply have no influence over where they are born, in a plea for empathy.
He added: "It is a problem all around the world.
"We treat immigrants or people that come from other countries like they are the ones causing problems for our country. It's a big problem because the fact I am Catalan and you are British? What influence did we have on where we were born?
"Everyone wants to have a better life, everyone wants to have a better future for themselves and their families. Sometimes the opportunities are where you are born and sometimes it is in the place where you go.
"The colour of your skin or the place where you were born don't make a difference."
Ratcliffe sparks outrage with 'disgraceful and deeply divisive' remarks
Figures from across the game, as well as across politics, have taken aim at Ratcliffe's plainly untrue comments.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer immediately responded to Ratcliffe, describing his comments as "offensive and wrong". He added: "Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise."
Anti-racism in football charity Kick It Out said: "Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments are disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together. In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants. This type of language and leadership has no place in English football, and we believe most fans will feel the same."
The Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club said it was "deeply concerned" by Ratcliffe' words. Their statement read: "The term 'colonised' is not neutral, it echoes language frequently used in far-right narratives that frame migrants as invaders and demographic threats. Such rhetoric has real-world consequences. The UK has experienced sustained increases in hate crimes in recent years, including rises in Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, racially motivated attacks and hostility towards migrants and people of colour.
"Manchester United is a global club built on diversity – on players, staff and supporters from every background, faith and ethnicity. The strength of our club and of our country lies in that diversity."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
United will hope to put these comments behind them swiftly as they face Everton on Monday 23 February. Having been eliminated from the FA Cup, they do not play a game this weekend.
City, meanwhile, will aim to avoid one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history against Salford.
Advertisement