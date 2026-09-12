Will Pep Guardiola manage Mohamed Salah? Agent breaks silence on shock Trabzonspor links and Man City legend coaching future

Recent reports suggested that Trabzonspor had tabled a staggering €13 million salary offer to tempt Guardiola to the Super Lig. The move would have seen the iconic Spanish manager link up with Salah, following the Egyptian forward's high-profile transfer to the Turkish giants.

However, the prospect of Guardiola taking charge of the seven-time Super Lig champions has been categorically shut down. His representatives were contacted to clarify his immediate future, quickly dispelling the sensational rumours circulating in the Turkish media.

Guardiola is currently on a break from the game after ending his trophy-laden era with Manchester City last term. During his time in England, he transformed the Cityzens into a dominant force.