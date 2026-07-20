Getty Images Sport
Pep Guardiola's desk lamp and coffee cup up for sale! Man City to auction off ex-coach's office equipment following departure
A chance to own City history
City have opened the doors to Guardiola's inner sanctum, launching a fascinating online auction on Monday that allows fans to purchase direct artefacts from the Spaniard's legendary tenure. The extraordinary collection comprises the everyday office equipment, personal effects, and unique tactical tools utilised by the manager before his high-profile departure from the club at the conclusion of last season.
Guardiola left City at the end of the last season after leading them to six Premier League titles during a decade in charge, also securing a Champions League and a Club World Cup trophy. His exit marked the end of a dominant cycle, and the club is now offering fans a way to keep a physical connection to the man who masterminded their recent success.
- Getty Images Sport
Memorabilia from the Haaland era
Among the most highly coveted pieces featured in the digital catalogue is a custom-designed football celebrating Erling Haaland’s explosive goal-scoring exploits. The ball features bespoke artwork tracking the Norwegian striker's rapid journey to netting 100 Premier League goals and carries the forward's authentic personal signature.
Given the historic weight of the item, it has quickly become the focal point of the event, already attracting an early bid of nearly €3,000 ($3,400). Collectors and wealthy supporters are expected to drive the valuation significantly higher before the digital gavel officially falls on Sunday evening.
Incense and ceramic turtles offer personal insights
Beyond the standard high-value sports memorabilia, the auction provides an incredibly rare, intimate glimpse into the quirky personality and daily working environment of the tactical mastermind. Supporters can bid on Guardiola's personal training whistle, his office chair, a desk lamp, and an official coffee cup set used during intense scouting sessions.
Even more eccentric items are up for grabs, including the manager's personal incense collection – frequently used to create a calming atmosphere within his office – and a unique trinket set featuring a painted star and two ceramic turtles. The latter has already garnered a light-hearted early bid of €111, alongside various framed photographs showcasing the manager posing proudly in front of his massive trophy haul.
- Getty Images Sport
Italy launch ambitious move for sabbatical Pep
While City clear out the remnants of his decade-long reign, Guardiola is already the subject of a sensational approach on the international stage. Italian football icons Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have reportedly travelled to Barcelona to hold extensive, face-to-face talks with the tactical mastermind over the vacant Italy head coach role. Reports from Sky Sports Italia indicate that the discussions extended well over the weekend, with the Italian federation earmarking the Spaniard as their absolute dream candidate to lead the Azzurri.
Despite the allure of reviving the four-time world champions, a swift return to the dugout remains highly unlikely. The historic manager has repeatedly emphasised that he is thoroughly enjoying his planned sabbatical away from the high-pressure world of football administration.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting