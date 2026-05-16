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'I've been f*cking fun!' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola jokes he should have Wembley STAND named after him
Citizens boss targets milestone
Guardiola will lead City out for their 24th appearance at the national stadium under his stewardship during Saturday's showpiece event. Despite growing expectations that the tactician may depart the club this summer, he remains fiercely focused on securing his 20th major trophy across a dominant ten-year tenure. City enter the historic fixture as the first team to reach four consecutive FA Cup finals, aiming to secure an impressive domestic cup double following their earlier EFL Cup triumph.
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Guardiola reflects on legacy
When asked if his immense success is frequently taken for granted, Guardiola defended his trophy haul with characteristic flair. He stated: “Yeah. Of course, 19 titles in 10 years is not bad. They don’t need to wait when I’m leaving, they know I’ve been fun. I’ve been f*cking fun. So, 19 titles, fighting for 20 in 10 years, it’s not bad, honestly.”
Affection for national stadium
Guardiola firmly dismissed any suggestions that the upcoming final would be tinged with sadness over a potential departure, highlighting his remaining contract and long-standing history at the venue.
He added: “No way [will it be my last time at Wembley]. No way. I have a one year [left on my] contract. I’m so disappointed that they don’t make a stand for Pep [at Wembley], the number of times I’ve been there – at least a lounge or a box. Maybe I go 24 more times.
"It’s been a special place, with Barcelona in 1992 and after against Manchester United with Barcelona for the second time and many times since I am here with semi-finals and finals. It’s really good to go to Wembley again. Top.”
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Title race and double in sight
The immediate challenge for City involves managing a late fitness test for key midfielder Rodri before facing Chelsea in this historic seventh Wembley meeting. Following the FA Cup final, City will pivot their entire focus back to the Premier League, where they currently sit two points behind leaders Arsenal with two crucial games remaining. A victory on Saturday would secure another domestic double and provide massive momentum before they attempt to overtake the Gunners in the final week of the season.