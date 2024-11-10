Title race OVER? Pep Guardiola admits 'maybe another team deserves' to win Premier League after Man City suffer fourth straight loss on nightmare run
Pep Guardiola admitted that some other club might win the Premier League this year after Man City's fourth straight loss of the season.
- Guardiola admits Premier League title race might be over
- Suffered fourth straight loss with defeat at Brighton
- Five points behind leaders Liverpool