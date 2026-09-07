Barcelona delivered a statement of intent at Mestalla on Sunday, dismantling Valencia in a five-goal rout that showcased the burgeoning chemistry between Pedri and summer arrival Rodri. Despite pre-match concerns regarding their tactical compatibility, the two Spain internationals dominated the middle of the park, helping Hansi Flick’s side maintain their perfect start to the domestic campaign. Pedri, who found the net during the demolition, was quick to address the narrative that his style clashes with the former Manchester City anchor. The Canary Islander insisted that the partnership is already bearing fruit and will only improve as the season progresses.

"It has been said that we don’t work together, but it’s very comfortable playing with Rodri,” he told Movistar. “He hardly ever loses the ball and that helps a lot in defence. We’re going to have a good understanding that will get even better with more and more games."