Pedri Barcelona 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Pedri calls for UEFA to 'look into' referee Szymon Marciniak’s performance as Barcelona star claims 'every 50/50' decision went Inter's way in epic Champions League semi-final clash

PedriBarcelonaInterInter vs BarcelonaChampions League

Pedri has urged UEFA to 'look into' referee Szymon Marciniak’s performance in Barcelona's Champions League semi-final second leg defeat to Inter.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pedri alleged Barcelona were unfairly treated
  • Hansi Flick backed Pedri's claim
  • Barcelona crashed out of UCL semi-finals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches