Paulo Dybala salary: How much does Roma star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

Everything you need to know about Paulo Dybala's salary details playing for AS Roma

Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala currently plays for Serie A side AS Roma, having previously starred for Juventus for seven seasons with over 200 league appearances.

Dybala embarked on a new challenge in 2022, moving to the Italian capital. Since his arrival, he has become an indispensable starter for Roma and has further established himself as their best player under veteran manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Argentine recently signed a one-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at the Stadio Olimpico until 2026.

Article continues below

As Roma's marquee signing, it's no surprise that Dybala ranks as the club’s highest-paid player and one of the top earners across the league. But exactly how much does he make playing in Rome?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross