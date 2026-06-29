Paul Scholes tells Thomas Tuchel to bench Declan Rice for England to reach France & Argentina level in World Cup knockout stages

Rice missed the final group game against Panama due to calf issue, but he is widely expected to return for the round of 32 against DR Congo. However, Scholes questioned whether the Arsenal star provides enough forward momentum for this specific England side.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes said: "England don’t need to play two sitting midfielders in the next game. No disrespect to Congo but in those type of games you play as many attackers as possible. I think it has to be a straight shootout between Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, and I think I would just go with Anderson."

The former Manchester United man added: "I think he [Anderson] will pass it forward a bit more. Think about Rice with Arsenal… look, he’s a great player and a great leader, I get all that, and you’d rather him in your team than not most of the time. But Arsenal didn’t play great football last season either, did they? Rice couldn’t get [Martin] Odegaard in the game, so maybe that’s transferred a bit to England. I don’t think that happens with Anderson."