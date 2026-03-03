Getty Images
Paul Scholes picks 'perfect' next Man Utd boss as he reveals one major doubt about Michael Carrick
Scholes eyes continental heavyweight over Carrick
Scholes has identified the man he believes is the "perfect" candidate to take the reins at Old Trafford on a permanent basis. Following the dismissal of Amorim earlier this year, the Red Devils are currently being guided by Carrick on an interim basis. While the former United midfielder has enjoyed a sensational start to life in the hot seat, Scholes believes the club should be looking at a more decorated continental heavyweight to lead them into a new era starting this summer.
Carrick's tenure has been very productive, with six wins and one draw guiding United into the top three. Their latest triumph came in the form of a narrow 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. However, despite this resurgence, Scholes remains unconvinced that his former team-mate is the right man for the long-term project.
Instead of sticking with the status quo, the former England international is pointing towards a serial winner currently managing on the international stage. "The perfect one out there - I say perfect - [Carlo] Ancelotti is still out there," Scholes stated on The Good, The Bad & The Football Podcast.
The lure of the Ancelotti factor
Ancelotti is currently preparing to lead the Brazil national team into the World Cup this summer, but Scholes clearly feels that the allure of Manchester United could be used to tempt the legendary Italian back into club football. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan boss has won league titles in all of Europe's top five divisions and holds the record for the most Champions League titles won as a manager. These are credentials that Scholes feels are essential for the pressure-cooker environment of Old Trafford.
"I know he is coach of Brazil... he is the perfect one for Manchester United where you think he will make players feel a million dollars," Scholes explained. "And he has the experience of winning stuff. But the question is, is he too old now? That's the only thing. Is there anyone else of that ilk, with more experience? They need presence as a leader."
Tactics versus leadership pedigree
Scholes highlighted a classic dilemma: do United need a pure tactician or a manager with strong man-management skills? He alluded to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was considered adept at managing a dressing room but questioned about his experience in winning major trophies.
"The question is, has Michael got the experience? I know it's a big question, I know he has managed in the Championship, but this is different," Scholes continued. "Can we see Michael winning the Premier League? I don't know yet, and I think the biggest thing is, what type of manager will they look for? A tactician or a man manager who looks after people? Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer] was that. But all the people who are man managers, they always have a brilliant coach next to them, which Michael has got [Steve Holland].
"The club have to decide: do they want a master tactician, which has failed? Ole Gunnar had the man-management skills, but did he have the experience to go on and win a trophy? The same questions will be asked of Michael."
A defining finishing stretch for the Red Devils
As the season nears its conclusion, the pressure on the Manchester United board to make the right appointment will only intensify. Carrick continues to oversee the club's immediate future and has been keeping a close eye on the academy's rising stars. Every tactical decision he makes is being scrutinized as a potential audition for the permanent role, yet the shadow of figures like Ancelotti continues to loom large over the selection process.
With United currently sitting in third place in the Premier League, the argument for stability and continuity under Carrick is growing stronger with every victory. However, for legends like Scholes, the "perfect" choice remains tied to the prestige and proven winning mentality of a manager like Ancelotti. The decision will define United's trajectory for years to come as they seek a successor capable of matching the standards of their illustrious past.
United will look to maintain their top-three momentum in their next Premier League match against Newcastle at St. James' Park on Wednesday.
