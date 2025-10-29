Getty Images Sport
Paul Pogba not the same player as Man Utd and Juventus days as Monaco coach calms expectations ahead of midfielder's long-awaited debut
Pogba getting closer to Monaco debut
The midfielder joined the club in June after leaving Juventus, determined to restart his career following a long spell out through doping suspension, which was cut from four years to 18 months. However, injuries have made the long-awaited return longer than anticipated. A slight thigh injury delayed his planned debut against Angers earlier this month, but the 32-year-old has since recovered and continues to build fitness, having trained fully over the past week.
Monaco boss provides optimistic update on Pogba
Ahead of Monaco’s trip to Nantes on Wednesday, Pocognoli said Pogba has been steadily recovering and could be part of the matchday squad in the coming weeks. However, he called for fans to have realistic expectations about his performances, given he has not played for over two years and his glory days at United and Juventus are behind him.
"I said this week would be used to answer some questions about him [Pogba]. Things are going well, and I expect him to be back in the squad in the short term," Pocognoli said.
“I think we'll have to do a process together around Paul. We have to judge him on the player he is now. The Paul of Manchester United or his first era at Juventus, and this is true for any player, that was a few years ago.
“Every player evolves; we'll have to judge him on what he is now, given his background and his age. He still has the technique we know he has, and the pace of matches will give us some insight. His background is different from 10 years ago. It's up to me to stimulate his qualities and the potential he has right now. And I hope to get the most out of it.”
Pogba stays patient as long wait continues
Meanwhile, the Frenchman, despite frustrating delays, is willing to wait for his return to the field. He admitted that when he joined the club, he was aware it would take time to get ready for competitive action again.
"I am a determined person, who wants to come back and who wants to enjoy myself on the pitch again especially, because that is what I miss the most," he said. "The objective is therefore to make my return to the highest level while taking the time necessary, and being patient... Whenever I traveled, I would take my fitness coach with me to stay fit and miss as few sessions as possible. Because I always had this positive thought in mind, that I could return to the field at any time. Of course, there were moments of doubt, but I always wanted to look forward and towards the future. And looking at my kids, I told myself that I wanted them to see me play on the field! I dream of them celebrating one of my goals with a dab [celebration]. That’s what pushed me to train, to maintain this discipline. Today I am very happy to be at Monaco and to return to the job I love!"
What’s next for Pogba and Monaco?
Pogba’s first game in Monaco colours is getting closer. It would be his first competitive appearance since August 2023. The club’s medical staff is working hard on his fitness, while Pocognoli continues to ease him back into full sessions with the first team. Monaco will face Nantes in Ligue 1 on Wednesday and then Paris FC before returning to Champions League action with a match against Bodo/Glimt. They currently sit sixth in the Ligue 1 standings. The upcoming games might come too soon for Pogba, but the November international break could be the time we see him back in competitive football.
