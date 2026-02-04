AFP
Paul Pogba's nightmare Monaco season hits new low as ex-Man Utd midfielder DROPPED from Champions League squad ahead of PSG play-off
Pogba returned to football after doping ban
Pogba was suspended from football in September 2023 while at Juventus after failing a drugs test. He was then handed a four-year ban by the Italian Anti-Doping National Tribunal in February 2024, though this was reduced to 18 months upon appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. His contract at Juve was mutually terminated in November 2024 and he signed for Monaco the following summer, allowing him to play domestic football in his home country for the first time in his career.
Season goes from bad to worse for World Cup-winning midfielder
However, Pogba has been limited to only three appearances this season, playing for a combined 30 minutes. All three games came in Ligue 1, while he was an unused substitute for Monaco's Champions League league phase matches against Pafos and Galatasaray.
Pogba spent the early months of 2025-26 returning to full match fitness having not played a competitive match in two years, but he has since struggled with a spate of niggling injuries, with his ailments in his calf, thigh and ankle all contributing to further time on the sidelines.
Now, RMC Sport report that Pogba is one of three players Monaco have decided to remove from their Champions League squad for their two-legged play-off with PSG. Former Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and ex-Liverpool star Takumi Minamino also make way due to injuries of their own, with Krepin Diatta, Wout Faes and Simon Adingra drafted in.
'No clear answer' to Pogba's injury woes
While unveiling new signing Adingra from Sunderland, Monaco general manager Thiago Scuro was asked about Pogba's availability for the coming weeks. "The entire medical department is focused on finding solutions," Scuro said.
"There's no clear answer to that question. We still need to develop the process to clarify the situation. As with any injury, the first step will be to get back on the pitch, then continue to progress in training to regain the necessary fitness to play."
Pogba facing race against time to re-enter France fold
Despite his issues over recent years, Bacary Sagna has claimed Pogba could still play for France again and could even make Didier Deschamps' squad for the 2026 World Cup.
When asked by GOAL if Pogba's international career is over, Sagna - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - replied: "No, I don't think so. He is a special player. He can adapt to any kind of demand from the coach.
"Physically, of course, it might be an issue because when you don't play for so long you are going to get damaged physically and be a bit more sensitive. But he is a special player and those players come up with performances.
"He doesn't need to run a lot. Mentally and technically he is ahead of the normal. You never know. Every time there is a list, there is always a surprise. He could be the surprise of Didier Deschamps.
"Now he has to get back into playing because he still has three months to be able to get back into shape. I would not rule him out because of the player he is. I played with him, I know how much he can be useful and the impact he can have on the team and players.
"He doesn't have to run. I didn't see [Sergio] Busquets running all the time, he is very smart and technically very good - he can see any situation. I would not say 'no' but he needs to get back into the condition of playing football."
