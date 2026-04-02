Paul Pogba's shockingly low Monaco salary revealed with ex-Man Utd & Juventus star not among Ligue 1 side's top 10 earners

According to a report from L’Equipe, the Frenchman turned down more lucrative offers from elsewhere to join Monaco, where his weekly salary is currently below £44,000. To put that into perspective, it is a staggering drop from the £290,000-per-week he was reportedly pocketing during his second spell at Old Trafford. While his current deal includes significant performance-related bonuses, his lack of game time means he is unlikely to be hitting those targets any time soon. In fact, he has seen just 30 minutes of action across three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this campaign due to persistent injury concerns.

Pogba’s current wage packet is so modest by modern superstar standards that he does not even rank among the top 10 earners at the Stade Louis II. The list is currently topped by Denis Zakaria and former Tottenham defender Eric Dier, who both lead the way with weekly earnings of around £72,000. Even Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati sits comfortably above Pogba, earning £55,000 per month despite the Catalan giants picking up half of his wage bill.