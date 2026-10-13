'They say he’s too young' - Paul Pogba weighs in on Michael Carrick’s Man Utd struggles and makes Man City title claim

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Singapore Grand Prix, Pogba urged the United hierarchy to remain patient with his former team-mate. The Frenchman, who shared a dressing room with Carrick, dismissed the panic surrounding Old Trafford as premature.

"It’s just the start of the season, there’s nothing much to say, it’s just the start of the season and the season is very long," Pogba stated. "He showed last season when he came, everybody said he was the manager that will change everything. Now that the results don’t come they say maybe he’s too young."

He added: "One day or the other it can change a lot, they just have to give them time and it will be fine."



