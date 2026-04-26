‘Literally had nothing to do but get fit’ - Savage assessment of Paul Pogba’s return from doping ban as former Man Utd star is told he ‘can’t get around the pitch’ at Monaco

Experts believe another move lies on the horizon after he failed to flourish in Fontvieille during this critical window of his career. French football expert Tom Williams provided a brutal evaluation of why the former record signing is struggling so significantly at the Stade Louis II. "Yes, unfortunately," he told MEN Sport when asked to assess Pogba’s comeback season after two years without competitive minutes. "From what we've seen, he is the same player. He still moves around the pitch in the same way. He has the authority that he always had. He has the same technical dexterity on the ball. He can still fly a perfectly weighted 60-yard diagonal pass."

"He just can't get around the pitch anything like he used to be able to. Unfortunately, since the start of the season, he’s not been able to do it for more than 20 minutes at a time. Despite the fact that he has literally had nothing to do but just try to get fit. Again, I don't know what the long-term solution is, if there is one, but it's hard to have any real faith in his ability to come back from this in any durable way. Because he's had the best part of nine months to have a go at it and it just hasn't worked."