Paul Mullin is Wrexham's hat-trick hero! Red Dragons striker rediscovers his golden touch as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side blow away Accrington Stanley

Wrexham vs Accrington Stanley

Paul Mullin scored an incredible first-half hat-trick as Wrexham romped to a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley to boost their promotion hopes.

  • Wrexham back on track after three without a win
  • Mullin bags his second treble of the season
  • Elliot Lee also on target with stunner from range

