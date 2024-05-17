Paul Mullin Tyson Fury boxingGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Paul Mullin channels his inner Tyson Fury! Boxing workout for 105-goal Wrexham striker as he prepares to lead another promotion charge for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamPaul MullinLeague Two

Paul Mullin has been channelling his inner Tyson Fury, with a favourite of Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney taking in a boxing workout.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Red Dragons preparing for League One
  • Enjoyed another party in Las Vegas
  • Training underway before pre-season
Article continues below

Editors' Picks