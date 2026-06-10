Getty Images
Paul Merson shares 'mad' Arsenal transfer theory that could see 42-goal star leave this summer
Merson’s 'mad' theory on Odegaard
The 27-year-old was a pivotal figure as the Gunners finally ended their title drought, becoming the first captain since Patrick Vieira to hoist the trophy, but Merson believes the tactical requirements for next season could move in a different direction.
Speaking on The Sports Agents, Merson was candid about his perspective regarding the player that managed 42 goals across five and a half seasons with the Gunners, stating: "It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Odegaard]. But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace."
- Getty
Pundits question captain's influence
Merson isn't the only high-profile voice questioning the Norwegian’s future in north London. Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol highlighted that a lack of minutes due to injury has opened the door for competition, specifically citing the impact of Eberechi Eze. "Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal," Nicol told ESPN. "If you’re Martin Odegaard, do you stick around? I don’t think you do."
Ex-Chelsea man Frank Leboeuf echoed these sentiments, suggesting the playmaker's impact is waning compared to more direct options. he added: "I agree, I agree. I’ve always liked Martin Odegaard and the way he plays because he’s very elegant, but he’s not influential anymore. He’s there to start the action, to distribute the ball horizontally. But with Eze right now the moves are not the same, he’s more vertical, more influential and he’s going to help [Viktor] Gyokeres too."
Changes to come this summer
The theory regarding Odegaard comes amid reports that Arteta is ready to be ruthless following European heartbreak. The Spaniard has already hinted that the club must be "smart and ambitious" to build on their success and avoid stagnation after their Champions League final defeat to PSG. This ruthless streak could see several title-winners paved the way for new arrivals, with the club reportedly prepared to sell Gabriel Jesus for £18 million as part of a major squad shake-up.
The Brazilian striker is not the only big name on the chopping block. Reports suggest that Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Ben White could also be allowed to depart if significant offers are received, allowing Arteta to raise funds for targets that offer the "pace" that Merson feels the current midfield setup lacks.
- AFP
Fresh blood for the title defence
To fill the potential void left by departing stars, Arsenal are heavily linked with Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in the Midlands and has recently admitted that the noise surrounding an £80 million move to the Emirates is difficult to ignore while on international duty.
Arteta is said to be prioritising a new number nine and a left-winger to ensure Arsenal remain solid in their hunt for back-to-back titles. Merson concluded by expressing his confidence in the squad's floor, even with potential departures. "I’d be shocked if Arsenal went away," he added. "I just think Arsenal are a proper solid, solid football team. They have solid seven, eight out of 10 players, week in, week out."