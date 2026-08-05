'It kills Marcus Rashford' - Paul Ince sends clear transfer message to Man Utd after Barcelona snub

Ince expressed strong sympathy for Rashford after Barcelona decided against pursuing a permanent transfer. The forward impressed in Spain last season, scoring regularly and showcasing his versatility across the frontline.

"I feel for Rashford, I really do, because I think he’s a fantastic player," Ince stated. "He can play off the left and he can play off the right. I’m not sure if many people watched him last year playing for Barcelona but he was scoring goals, he was enjoying himself, and he looked a completely different player.

"Then when you think Barcelona are going to sign him they get Anthony Gordon and it kills Rashford. You saw in the World Cup the magic he can bring, he’s got that talent."