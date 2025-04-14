Pau Cubarsi salary: How much does Barcelona star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about Pau Cubarsi's salary playing for Barcelona

Barcelona have endured a difficult few years, but despite the financial and sporting turmoil at the club, several young talents have stepped up for the Catalan side.

One of them is young centre-back Pau Cubarsi.

Making his first-team debut in 2024 under Xavi, Cubarsi has quickly established himself as a rock-solid defender, further cementing his place as an undisputed starter under Hansi Flick in the 2024-25 season.

Given his young age, his salary remains relatively modest compared to other stars in the dressing room. However, his contributions could very well lead to a pay raise in the coming years. So how much does he earn under his current contract at Barcelona?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross