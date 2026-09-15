Patrick Vieira breaks silence on emotional homecoming as Arsenal legend takes charge of Senegal national team

The 50-year-old will officially be presented as the Lions of Teranga boss this Friday, where he is also scheduled to announce his inaugural squad. An agreement over his appointment was reached last month, marking a profound personal milestone for the former midfielder.

Although Vieira famously earned 107 caps for France, he was born in the Senegalese capital of Dakar. He left for Europe at the age of eight, eventually launching his professional playing career with Cannes.

His ties to his homeland remained strong. He notably returned in 2003 at the height of his Premier League fame to help establish a local football academy. Now, he steps into the dugout to replace Pape Thiaw and guide the nation's footballing future.