Patrick Vieira claims Declan Rice among FIVE current Arsenal stars who would make 'Invincibles' starting XI

Vieira did not hesitate when placing Rice into midfield ahead of former team-mate Gilberto Silva. He also selected Saka on the right flank instead of Freddie Ljungberg. The Arsenal legend also made adjustments in defence, choosing to replace Kolo Toure with Gabriel Magalhaes while keeping Sol Campbell in the back line. He also suggested Jurrien Timber could slot in at right-back.

"I think [David] Raya in goal for [Jens] Lehmann," he said. "Timber at right-back, I quite like him, he can get in the team as well. Toure and Campbell, I will change one of the two, I will keep Campbell and change Toure for Gabriel."

"Of course Ashley Cole, we’re not touching Ashley. Saka can get in the team on the right hand side over Freddie Ljungberg. Up front we’re not touching Thierry [Henry] and Dennis [Bergkamp]. Declan Rice for Gilberto and keep Robert Pires on the left."

Combined XI in full (4-4-2): Raya; Timber, Campbell, Gabriel, Cole; Saka, Rice, Vieira, Pires; Henry, Bergkamp.