Patricia Guijarro strike helps Spain complete comeback victory as Italy squeeze through to Euro 2025 knockout stage despite defeat
Patricia Guijarro and Esther Gonzalez's goals helped Spain beat Italy, who sneaked through to the Euro 2025 knockout stage despite a 2-1 defeat.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spain completed a perfect group stage campaign
- Progressed to the knockouts as group toppers
- Italy also proceeded with four points from three matches