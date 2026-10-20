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Moataz Elgammal

Paris Saint-Germain player ratings vs Barcelona: Doue and Vitinha lead late surge in Parc des Princes thriller

Player ratings
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Barcelona
Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain maintained their perfect start to the Champions League campaign with a chaotic and ultimately rewarding 4-2 victory over Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

The two-time defending champions continue to sit atop the league phase table with a flawless 9 points from three matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona dropped to fifth place with 6 points, suffering their first defeat of the season after an imposing streak of 11 consecutive victories across all competitions.

Tactical persistence paid off for Luis Enrique as his side overwhelmed the visitors in a high-octane encounter. Despite Barcelona threatening to derail the evening with two second-half equalisers, PSG's structural dominance in the final third was evident, recording an impressive 3.73 expected goals (xG) and 22 total shots, 15 of which were on target.

The French champions showcased superior physical conditioning and squad depth to pull away in the closing ten minutes. Here is how the Paris Saint-Germain players rated in this Champions League thriller:

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    M. Safonov - 6/10

    Safonov had a relatively quiet evening in terms of shot-stopping volume but was beaten twice by Barcelona's clinical finishing. He managed 3 saves throughout the match, providing a stable enough base, though he was largely a spectator for the majority of the first half.

    A. Hakimi - 8/10

    A relentless engine on the right flank, Hakimi was vital to PSG's offensive transitions. He provided the crucial assist for Fabian Ruiz's match-sealing fourth goal in the 86th minute. His ability to overlap and stretch the Barcelona backline was a constant thorn in the visitors' side.

    W. Pacho - 7/10

    The Ecuadorian defender provided a physical presence in the heart of the back four. Pacho was instrumental in PSG winning the aerial battle and remained composed under pressure when Barcelona attempted to counter, making crucial clearances.

    Marquinhos - 6/10

    The captain led the line well during a dominant first half but was part of a unit that looked slightly vulnerable immediately after the restart. He was forced off with an injury in the 59th minute, replaced by Zabarnyi.

    L. Hernandez - 8/10

    A standout performance from the versatile defender. Hernandez scored a vital header in the 72nd minute to put PSG 2-1 up, showing great anticipation. His excellent evening ended when he was tactically substituted in the 78th minute after putting in a massive shift.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Vitinha - 9/10

    The technical heartbeat of the side. Vitinha was superb in possession, navigating tight spaces with ease. His crowning moment came in the 81st minute, scoring a brilliant volley from outside the box to break the 2-2 deadlock and restore PSG's momentum during a period of extreme tension.

    J. Neves - 7.5/10

    Neves played the role of the primary disruptor and deep playmaker, providing a smart headed assist for Desire Doue’s opening goal in the 38th minute. His work rate in the middle third allowed PSG to dominate the midfield battles.

    F. Ruiz - 8/10

    Ruiz demonstrated excellent late-box arrival throughout the night. He capped off a fine performance by scoring the fourth goal in the 86th minute, efficiently finishing Hakimi's cross to effectively end the contest.

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    Attack

    D. Doue - 9/10

    The young attacker delivered a massive, high-impact display. Doue opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a well-taken strike from outside the box and later turned provider, assisting Lucas Hernandez from a corner for the second goal. He was a constant nightmare for Barcelona's defence before being given a well-deserved rest in the 78th minute.

    K. Kvaratskhelia - 7/10

    The Georgian international was incredibly unlucky not to score early, hitting the left post just two minutes into the game. He continued to create dangerous situations before being forced off with an injury in the 59th minute.

    O. Dembele - 6/10

    A frustrating reunion for the former Barcelona winger. Dembele looked lively early on, forcing a save in the 5th minute, but his night was cut extremely short when he suffered a thigh injury, forcing him off in the 20th minute.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    F. Torres - 6.5/10

    Called into action early to replace the injured Dembele. He was heavily involved, forcing a brilliant save from a one-on-one chance in the 25th minute before agonizingly hitting the right post later in the 71st minute.

    I. Zabarnyi - 7/10

    Replaced Marquinhos on the hour mark and provided much-needed solidity, settling quickly into the pace of the game.

    M. Akliouche - 6/10

    Introduced for Kvaratskhelia in the 59th minute, he offered energy and fresh legs in the final third to sustain the high press.

    W. Zaire-Emery - 4/10

    A tough cameo for the youngster. Brought on for Lucas Hernandez in the 78th minute, his poor clearance and failure to deal with Lamine Yamal allowed the Spaniard to dribble past him and score Barcelona's second equaliser just a minute later.

    S. Mayulu - N/A

    Introduced in the 78th minute to replace the sensational Desire Doue. Did not have enough time to significantly impact the statistical sheet.

    Luis Enrique - 8/10

    Enrique deserves massive credit for his proactive setup and resilience. Despite losing three key players (Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos) to injuries, he maintained an aggressive shape that generated 22 shots. His attacking philosophy eventually crushed his former club late in the game.

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