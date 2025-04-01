'It's easy to judge when you're on the other side' - Panama's José Córdoba breaks his silence on conceding penalty to Mexico in Nations League Final
The defender committed a handball inside the box in the 89 minute, which Mexico's Raul Jiménez converted into a goal to secure the trophy
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The player shared his emotional message on social media.
- He has 23 appearances for Los Canaleros.
- Córdoba is in his first season with Norwich City in the Championship.