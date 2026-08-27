'Every year there will be several' - Palmeiras chief hails academy after €40m Allan sale to Man City

Sampaio highlighted that moving another homegrown prospect to a European giant stems from seamless collaboration between the scouting department, the board, and the senior coaching staff.

Reflecting on the playmaker's departure, Sampaio told ESPN Brazil: "It is a collective effort at Palmeiras. We develop the athlete, we scout the athlete, but it is the senior setup that truly showcases them, which is largely down to [head coach] Abel [Ferreira] and his coaching staff, while the credit for the negotiations goes to the board. It is a loss for the team, of course, but it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up, both for the player and for the club, so it is a mutual joy."