Getty Images Sport
'Our responsibility is to perform' - Mauricio Pochettino distances USMNT from World Cup ticket price debate after Tim Weah criticism
- Getty Images Sport
Pochettino draws clear line
Pochettino made it clear that discussing World Cup ticket prices is outside his scope of responsibility, emphasizing that his role - and that of his players - is strictly sporting.
"First of all, I think players need to talk on the pitch, playing football, not outside of," Pochettino said. "It is not [Weah's] duty to evaluate the price of the ticket. And then also my job, my duty is to prepare the team, the U.S. Men's National Team in the best way to perform.
"We are not politicians. We are sporting people who can only we can talk about our job, and I think if FIFA does something or takes a decision, they know why, and [it] is their responsibility to explain why. But it is not about us to provide our opinion. Our responsibility is to perform, play, and perform on the pitc,h and then the people that is in charge of the federation, maybe he can give his opinion, but I am the head coach of the federation."
He added that decisions made by FIFA are the organization’s responsibility to explain, not the USMNT.
- Getty
Weah sparks ticket debate
Weah suggested that ticket prices for this summer’s World Cup were too high in an interview with Le Dauphiné and could prevent many fans from attending. FIFA has listed tickets at prices as high as $8,680, with parking fees reaching up to $175, prompting criticism from supporters worldwide.
“It is too expensive. Football should still be enjoyed by everyone. It is the most popular sport. This World Cup will be good, but it will be more of a show," he said. “I am just a bit disappointed by the ticket prices. Lots of real fans will miss matches,”
- Getty Images News
FIFA defends pricing model
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has publicly defended the pricing strategy, citing massive demand - reportedly more than 500 million ticket requests - while acknowledging that prices could rise further on the secondary market once tickets begin distribution.
That position, however, is one Mauricio Pochettino made clear does not fall within the USMNT’s remit.
“I think for sure you need the media to ask directly to FIFA, and for sure, you're going to receive a very good answer, but no, it is not up to us to shush this type of thing,” Pochettino said. “We need to be focusing on the sports side and trust in the organization that is in charge of soccer or football around the world that they are going to do the right things.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for the USMNT?
Meanwhile, Pochettino insisted March is a crucial month of preparation for the Americans. The team will face Belgium and Portugal in two friendlies, which could determine the fate of several World Cup hopefuls on the USMNT Pool.
Advertisement