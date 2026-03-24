Griezmann has long made it clear that he wanted to play in Major League Soccer. The Frenchman is an avowed fan of American sports, and is often pictured at NBA games. Now the move is finally sealed.

"I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City," said Griezmann in a statement.

"From my first conversations with the club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me. I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things."

Griezmann also posted a farewell message to Atletico Madrid, a club with which he reached iconic status.

"We still have many opportunities ahead of us to be happy. I want every minute I have left here to be a tribute to this badge. The best is still to come. We’ll do it as we always have: together," he wrote on social media.

"My present will remain red and white until the very last breath of this 2026 season. And my heart will be forever."



















