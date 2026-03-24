Major League Soccer
‘Very excited for next chapter’ - Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Orlando City confirm signing
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Finalizing a long rumored move
Reports first emerged that Griezmann would consider leaving for Orlando City at the end of February, but Atletico Madrid's qualification for the Copa del Rey final reportedly stalled his move - as he was eager to end his time at Atletico Madrid with silverware.
Still, the Frenchman has kept his intent to seal the deal - despite the closure of MLS's primary transfer window. He will now officially move to North America following the end of the European club season.
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'A strong ambition and a clear vision for the future'
Griezmann has long made it clear that he wanted to play in Major League Soccer. The Frenchman is an avowed fan of American sports, and is often pictured at NBA games. Now the move is finally sealed.
"I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City," said Griezmann in a statement.
"From my first conversations with the club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me. I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things."
Griezmann also posted a farewell message to Atletico Madrid, a club with which he reached iconic status.
"We still have many opportunities ahead of us to be happy. I want every minute I have left here to be a tribute to this badge. The best is still to come. We’ll do it as we always have: together," he wrote on social media.
"My present will remain red and white until the very last breath of this 2026 season. And my heart will be forever."
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What Orlando said
Orlando believe the arrival of the French legend will help kickstart a season that has gotten off to a slow start. Orlando are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference with just three points in five matches.
"Antoine is a complete footballer - creative, intelligent, clinical - and he is a proven winner on the biggest stages of the game," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City general manager and sporting director in a statement.
"Beyond his talent, he brings leadership, a relentless drive, and a championship mentality that will elevate everyone around him. This is a statement signing for our club and ownership group, and we are thrilled to welcome Antoine and his family to Orlando."
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A fine European career
Griezmann will likely be among the best players in the league. The Frenchman captained his national team, bagged 44 goals for Les Bleus, and won the 2018 World Cup. His club career has been slighty less trophy-laden, but still immensely successful. He is Atletico Madrid's all-time top goalscorer, has been named to La Liga's Team of the Season on four separate occasions, and has finished third in the Ballon d'Or race twice.
The 34-year-old has seen his form dip a little this year, but still remains a key piece for Atleti. He has scored six goals and added an assist in the Spanish top flight, and scored five goals in Atleti's Copa del Rey run.
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A new foundation for Orlando
Orlando have a young core, a history of bringing in top players from Europe, including Kaka and Nani. And in Griezmann, they might just have a level-raising star on the way.