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'Only spoke about a city' - Enzo Fernandez's agent claims Argentine has 'made peace' with Chelsea
Agent dismisses Real Madrid rumours
Pastore has categorically denied that the World Cup winner is looking for an exit strategy. Despite intense speculation linking the £107 million man with a blockbuster move to the Real Madrid, Pastore insists that the recent headlines have been the result of a misunderstanding rather than a genuine desire to depart London.
Speaking to Top Mercato, Pastore was firm in his stance: "We have already spoken about this over the last few days. These were comments he made with no intention of causing problems at Chelsea. He is the captain, one of the leaders of the team. He has shown his best side on the pitch this season. He only spoke about a city [Madrid]. Then there were many interviews in a short space of time where he talked about his future. The media mixed a lot of things together and started saying he was going to leave Chelsea. There is nothing at all to it."
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Clearing the air with Rosenior
The situation reached a boiling point when Chelsea boss Rosenior dropped Fernandez from the squad for the FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and the subsequent Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Rosenior had publicly accused the Argentine of "crossing a line" after Fernandez admitted he did not know if he would be at the club next season following an 8-2 Champions League thrashing by PSG and later said he'd like to live in Madrid.
However, Pastore claims the relationship has been repaired. "We are on the same wavelength with Chelsea. We made peace yesterday and the day before between Chelsea and the player. There was never really a problem. We have cleared things up," the agent explained. "He naturally apologised to the club, his teammates, the manager, the sporting director, everyone. We are all on the same page. It was simply a matter of clearing up a misunderstanding."
Learning from mistakes at 25
Despite defending the player's intentions, Pastore admitted that the former Benfica star made a tactical error in how he handled recent media engagements. At 25 years old, Fernandez is still considered a young player who is adjusting to the relentless scrutiny that comes with being a high-profile figure in the Premier League, especially during a turbulent season for the Blues.
"What happened, happened. We explained to the player that, even if he did nothing wrong, he should not have said that. He is only 25 years old. He is still young and still has things to learn. We explained to the club that he said it without any malice and that he was wrong to do so," Pastore added.
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Committed to the Chelsea project
With six years remaining on his lengthy contract, Fernandez remains a fundamental part of Chelsea's long-term vision, even as they sit sixth in the Premier League table. The club is still fighting for a top-four finish and has an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United on the horizon, making the midfielder's availability crucial for the final run-in of the campaign.
Pastore concluded by stressing the importance of the partnership between player and club: "Chelsea are playing for a Champions League place through the Premier League, which is hugely important for the club. Enzo needs to play because he has a World Cup coming up. Chelsea need him because he is a key player in their team. We spoke, we sorted everything out on both sides. Things are perfectly clear. There is no conflict whatsoever. Enzo still has six years on his contract and we need to work together - that is what we are doing."