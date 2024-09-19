Cristiano Ronaldo Lamine YamalGOAL/GETTY
Aditya Gokhale

'One of the best in this generation' - Cristiano Ronaldo lavishes praise on Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

L. YamalC. RonaldoBarcelonaAl Nassr FCLaLigaReal Madrid

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has not shied away from praising Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as he labelled the 17-year-old as 'one of the best'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo praises Barcelona wonderkid Yamal
  • Calls him 'one of the best of his generation'
  • Yamal leading Barcelona attack at age of 17
Article continues below