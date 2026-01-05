Getty Images Sport
'One of the toughest moments of my life'- LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig undergoes ACL surgery, out for 2026 season
ACL surgery confirmed
The injury dates back to December 2024, when Puig was hurt during the Western Conference Final against the Seattle Sounders, a match in which he delivered the decisive assist in a 1–0 victory that propelled the Galaxy toward their sixth MLS Cup title. Since then, the 26-year-old has been unable to return to competitive action.
Out for 2026
The club confirmed the surgery was performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ramon Cugat and stated that Puig is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2027 MLS season.
“Riqui Puig successfully underwent left knee ACL reconstruction surgery, a little more than a year after a similar procedure at the end of 2024,” the Galaxy said in an official statement. “He is expected to fully recover and be ready to rejoin the team ahead of the start of the 2027 MLS season.”
'Surgery went well'
Puig also addressed the situation through his personal social media channels, sharing an emotional message following the operation in Barcelona.
“After an entire year working every day with one goal in mind, yesterday, during a medical checkup, the doctor gave me news you never want to hear: the graft wasn’t right, and I had to undergo surgery again,” Puig wrote. “It’s one of the toughest and most difficult moments I’ve had to face in my life, both personally and professionally. But today I can say the surgery went well, and that gives me strength and peace of mind to look forward.”
Puig by the numbers
Since arriving from FC Barcelona in 2022, Puig has become one of the Galaxy’s most influential players. He played a central role in the club’s 2024 MLS Cup triumph and has recorded 27 goals and 23 assists in 74 matches across all competitions with the team.
During the 2024 season alone, Puig totaled 37 goal contributions (17 goals, 20 assists) in 36 matches, including eight direct contributions in four Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances. He finished the 2024 MLS regular season with 16 goals and 14 assists in 29 matches.
Puig signed a contract extension with LA Galaxy in May 2024 that runs through December 2027, meaning his return from injury could be decisive in determining the final chapter of his time with the club.
