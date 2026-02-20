Omar Marmoush has Newcastle's number - but Egyptian needs to consistently ease the goal-scoring burden on Erling Haaland at Man City

Marmoush truly announced his arrival at City with a stunning hat-trick in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle in just his third match following his £63 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt a year ago, and he was similarly ruthless in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg earlier this month, scoring twice in the space of 22 minutes to put the tie out of the Magpies' sight and rubber stamp City's trip to Wembley to face Arsenal.

But leaving aside his impressive record against Newcastle, Marmoush is yet to really justify his price tag. He has only started four Premier League games this season, and while that low number has a lot to do with Egyot reaching the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations and missing more than a month due to a knee injury, it is also a sign of how difficult it is to compete for a City starting berth with Erling Haaland.

Marmoush now faces more competition for his place following Antoine Semenyo's January arrival, and the former Bournemouth forward has hit the ground running, scoring more goals in his first month at City than Marmoush has managed all season. So, as the business end of the season approaches, it is time for the real Marmoush to stand up and start providing his share of the goals City need to secure silverware.