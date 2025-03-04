Harry Kane Ollie GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Ollie Watkins told he doesn't have same 'aura' as Harry Kane with England No.9 role deemed to be beyond Aston Villa star due to lack of 'hunger'

H. KaneO. WatkinsEnglandBayern MunichBundesligaAston VillaPremier LeagueWorld Cup Qualification UEFA

Dwight Yorke believes Ollie Watkins doesn't have the same "aura" as Harry Kane with the England No.9 role deemed to be beyond the Aston Villa star.

  • Yorke says Kane is still England's best bet
  • Doesn't believe Watkins can inspire a World Cup win
  • Feels Villa star needs a bit more time on international stage
