Olivier Giroud reveals the exact reason behind his painful Arsenal exit ahead of Champions League return

Giroud is set to face Arsenal on Tuesday evening as Lille visit the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League. Speaking to the Mirror, Giroud reflected on his departure to Chelsea in January 2018.

Asked why he chose to leave, Giroud explained: “It was part of my career and my time. I had to leave the club in order to play the 2018 World Cup and we know the end of the story. I was really sad to leave the club but I had to make that choice and that was a tough one in my career but it was necessary and important for the rest of my career.”